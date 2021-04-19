THROUGH APRIL 18 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Petr Mrazek Carolina 8 426 10 1.41 Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 16 968 31 1.92 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 34 2008 67 2.00 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 17 1007 34 2.03 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 34 2042 70 2.06 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 30 1781 62 2.09 Chris Driedger Florida 20 1206 42 2.09 Robin Lehner Vegas 13 788 28 2.13 Jake Oettinger Dallas 22 1221 44 2.16 Juuse Saros Nashville 27 1505 56 2.23 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 29 1715 64 2.24 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 27 1473 56 2.28 Anton Khudobin Dallas 24 1387 54 2.34 Tuukka Rask Boston 17 993 39 2.36 Mike Smith Edmonton 23 1323 52 2.36 Darcy Kuemper Arizona 19 1106 44 2.39 Cam Talbot Minnesota 24 1415 57 2.42 Michael Hutchinson Toronto 8 421 17 2.42 Jaroslav Halak Boston 17 1010 41 2.44 Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 18 1032 42 2.44 ___ Goaltenders Win Record More for youSportsUConn men's basketball assistant Kevin Freeman taking new...Sports2021 WNBA Draft brought shock and thrill Thursday night,...By Maggie Vanoni Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 34 2042 26 7 1 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 34 2008 25 8 1 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 36 2135 21 12 3 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 30 1781 20 10 0 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 30 1685 18 8 3 Vitek Vanecek Washington 31 1756 17 9 3 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 32 1933 16 12 4 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 29 1715 16 9 3 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 25 1512 16 7 2 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 32 1849 15 15 2 Martin Jones San Jose 30 1663 15 12 2 Juuse Saros Nashville 27 1505 15 9 0 Mike Smith Edmonton 23 1323 15 4 2 Cam Talbot Minnesota 24 1415 14 6 3 James Reimer Carolina 20 1208 14 5 1 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 27 1473 13 9 3 Frederik Andersen Toronto 23 1360 13 8 2 Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 20 1173 13 7 0 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 32 1837 12 13 5 Thatcher Demko Vancouver 25 1494 12 12 1 Carey Price Montreal 24 1458 12 7 5 Chris Driedger Florida 20 1206 12 5 3 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 17 1007 12 4 1 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Petr Mrazek Carolina 8 426 10 168 .944 5 1 1 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 34 2042 70 936 .930 26 7 1 Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 16 968 31 414 .930 10 4 2 Juuse Saros Nashville 27 1505 56 722 .928 15 9 0 Chris Driedger Florida 20 1206 42 533 .927 12 5 3 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 30 1781 62 768 .925 20 10 0 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 27 1473 56 688 .925 13 9 3 Cam Talbot Minnesota 24 1415 57 677 .922 14 6 3 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 29 1715 64 758 .922 16 9 3 Mike Smith Edmonton 23 1323 52 612 .922 15 4 2 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 17 1007 34 400 .922 12 4 1 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 34 2008 67 773 .920 25 8 1 Michael Hutchinson Toronto 8 421 17 194 .919 4 2 1 Jake Oettinger Dallas 22 1221 44 499 .919 8 5 6 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 36 2135 89 1007 .919 21 12 3 Cal Petersen Los Angeles 24 1401 64 720 .918 7 11 4 Robin Lehner Vegas 13 788 28 313 .918 10 1 2 Thatcher Demko Vancouver 25 1494 69 767 .917 12 12 1 Linus Ullmark Buffalo 20 1117 49 542 .917 9 6 3 Jake Allen Montreal 18 1080 44 473 .915 7 7 4 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT Philipp Grubauer Colorado 34 2008 5 25 8 1 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 30 1781 5 20 10 0 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 34 2042 4 26 7 1 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 29 1715 4 16 9 3 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 32 1849 3 15 15 2 John Gibson Anaheim 30 1732 3 8 16 6 Anton Khudobin Dallas 24 1387 3 9 9 6 Mike Smith Edmonton 23 1323 3 15 4 2 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 17 1007 3 12 4 1 Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 16 968 3 10 4 2 Petr Mrazek Carolina 8 426 3 5 1 1