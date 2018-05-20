https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Golden-Knights-Jets-Sums-12929570.php
Golden Knights-Jets Sums
Updated 6:24 pm, Sunday, May 20, 2018
|Vegas
|1 1 0—2
|Winnipeg
|1 0 0—1
First Period_1, Vegas, Tuch 6 (Carpenter), 5:11. 2, Winnipeg, Morrissey 1 (Little), 17:14. Penalties_Byfuglien, WPG, (slashing), 2:43; Miller, VGK, (interference), 12:47.
Second Period_3, Vegas, Reaves 1 (Sbisa, Nosek), 13:21. Penalties_Kulikov, WPG, (elbowing), 3:51; Tuch, VGK, (tripping), 9:01; Nosek, VGK, (tripping), 16:01.
Third Period_None. Penalties_Marchessault, VGK, (slashing), 0:45.
Shots on Goal_Vegas 8-15-9_32. Winnipeg 13-11-8_32.
Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 2; Winnipeg 0 of 4.
Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 12-3 (32 shots-31 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 9-8 (32-30).
A_15,321 (15,294). T_2:24.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Scott Cherrey.
