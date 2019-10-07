Gonzaga post player Killian Tillie has knee surgery

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga post player Killian Tillie has undergone knee surgery, and it is unclear when he can return to the lineup.

The team said over the weekend he had surgery Thursday and will be evaluated weekly. The senior missed 22 games last season because of injuries.

Coach Mark Few told The Spokesman-Review that Tillie had the operation to "clean some things out" of his knee.

The 6-foot-10 Tillie has NBA aspirations. He and junior Corey Kispert are Gonzaga's only returning players with extensive playing time.

Tillie was limited to 15 games last year because of a stress fracture on his ankle and a plantar fascia tear. He also missed games during the 2017 and 2018 seasons because of injuries.