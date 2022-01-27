Gonzales sparks No. 16 BYU women in romp past Santa Clara

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 13 points, dished nine assists and made five steals to spark No. 16 BYU to a 76-44 win over Santa Clara Thursday, the Cougars' seventh straight victory to open the West Coast Conference season.

The Cougars trailed 7-6 with more than six minutes left in the first quarter when Paisley Harding stepped to the line and hit two free throws to put BYU in front. Then after Gonzalez hit a jumper, Paisley knocked down a 3-pointer to help kickstart a 15-2 run to close out the period with a 21-9 lead. BYU led 45-19 at intermission and cruised through the second half.