Gonzalez's sac fly leads Hickory to 2-1 win over Charleston

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) -- Pedro Gonzalez hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning, driving in Miguel Aparicio with the go-ahead run, as the Hickory Crawdads beat the Charleston RiverDogs 2-1 on Sunday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Crawdads and a three-game winning streak for the RiverDogs.

Aparicio scored after he reached base on a walk, stole second and then went to third on a balk.

The sacrifice fly by Gonzalez scored Aparicio to give the Crawdads a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the second, Hickory took the lead on a pickoff attempt that scored Aparicio. Charleston answered in the fourth inning when Brandon Lockridge hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Oliver Dunn.

Hickory right-hander Tyree Thompson (6-6) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Harold Cortijo (4-3) took the tough loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing two runs and two hits over five innings.

For the RiverDogs, Eduardo Navas singled three times.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights ( http://www.automatedinsights.com ) using data from and in cooperation with MLB Advanced Media and Minor League Baseball, http://www.milb.com