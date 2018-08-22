Good Magic the favorite for Travers Stakes

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Good Magic, the Kentucky Derby runner-up who was fourth in the Preakness, is the favorite for Saturday's $1.25 million Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course.

A field of 11 was entered Tuesday for the 149th edition of the 1 1/4-mile Midsummer Derby, the longest running major race in the country.

Good Magic, trained by Chad Brown, drew the No. 9 post position and was listed as the 2-1 favorite, just ahead of Gronkowski, also trained by Brown. Wonder Gadot, the first filly entered in the Travers since 1979, was the third choice at 5-1.

The Travers field from the rail out with jockeys and odds is: Trigger Warning, Irwin Rosendo, 30-1; Wonder Gadot, Irad Ortiz Jr., 5-1; Gronkowski, Joel Rosario, 4-1; Bravazo, Luis Saez, 12-1; Vino Rosso, John Velazquez, 10-1; Meistermind, Manny Franco, 30-1; King Zachary, Robbie Albarado, 15-1; Mendelssohn, Ryan Moore, 12-1; Good Magic, Jose Ortiz, 2-1; Tenfold, Ricardo Santana Jr., 8-1; and Catholic Boy, Javier Castellano, 8-1.