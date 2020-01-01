Good scores 12 to lift ETSU past Wofford 49-48

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Patrick Good scored 12 points as East Tennessee State edged past Wofford 49-48 on Wednesday for its fifth straight victory.

Jeromy Rodriguez had eight rebounds, Isaiah Tisdale added seven assists, and Lucas N'Guessan blocked three shots for ETSU (13-2, 2-0 Southern Conference). Tray Boyd III, the Buccaneers' leading scorer entering the matchup at 15 points per game, was held to five points.

Both teams set season lows for scoring in the first half. The Buccaneers' 21 first-half points were the lowest of the season, while the 18 points for the Terriers marked the fewest of the season for the Terriers.

Messiah Jones had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Terriers (8-6, 0-1). Storm Murphy, the Terriers' leading scorer entering the contest at 15 points per game, had six points.

