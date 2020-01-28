Gordon gets 50, Rockets top Jazz 126-117 minus Harden, Russ

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Eric Gordon scored a career-high 50 points to lead the short-handed Houston Rockets to a 126-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night despite playing without James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

Danuel House Jr. added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Austin Rivers also had 21 points as Houston handed the Jazz their first home loss since Dec. 9.

Gordon became the first Rockets player besides Harden to score 50 points in a game since Hakeem Olajuwon had 51 in January 1996, according to STATS. Harden has done it 23 times since then.

Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points and Bojan Bogdanovic added 30, but Utah lost for just the third time in 22 games despite shooting 51% from the field.

Gordon had his first game with more than 30 points this season. His previous career best of 41 came against Oklahoma City on Jan. 23, 2009. The veteran guard stepped up and filled the scoring void with Harden, Westbrook and Clint Capela sitting out.

Harden missed his second straight game with a bruised left thigh. Capela (bruised right heel) and Westbrook (rest) sat out after playing Sunday against Denver.

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) goes to the basket following the whistle after a foul in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Salt Lake City.

Their absence had minimal impact on Houston's offense early.

Gordon bookended an 11-0 run with a dunk and a 3-pointer to give the Rockets an 11-4 lead early in the first quarter. Houston stayed in front throughout the period.

The Jazz went ahead with a 13-2 run to open the second. Mitchell scored three baskets to fuel the spurt, and Mike Conley drove for a layup to cap it off.

Gordon provided a spark to help Houston regain the lead. He totaled 15 points in the second quarter and helped the Rockets close the first half on a 17-6 run to take a 59-46 lead into the break. Thabo Sefolosha started and finished the run by driving for a layup.

Utah trimmed the deficit to 72-66 midway through the third on consecutive 3-pointers from Bogdanovic, but got no closer. Rivers and House answered with back-to-back baskets to stop the rally. That sparked a 15-6 spurt that gave Houston an 87-72 lead near the end of the quarter.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Sefolosha made a season-high four field goals. … Houston coach Mike D'Antoni challenged a foul called on Michael Frazier with 4:19 left in the first quarter. It was overturned and changed to an offensive foul on Bogdanovic. … Houston scored 26 points off 18 Jazz turnovers and had a 20-9 edge in second-chance points.

Jazz: Rudy Gobert grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds. … Utah shot just 3 of 22 from 3-point range in the first half. … The Jazz outscored Houston 56-40 in the paint.

UP NEXT

The Rockets visit Portland on Wednesday.

The Jazz visit San Antonio on Wednesday.

