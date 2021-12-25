Grainger gifts Georgia State a 51-20 Camellia Bowl win JOHN ZENOR, AP Sports Writer Dec. 25, 2021 Updated: Dec. 25, 2021 6:09 p.m.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Darren Grainger passed for 203 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 122 yards and a fourth TD to lead Georgia State to a 51-20 victory over Ball State in the Camellia Bowl on Saturday.
The Panthers (8-5) finished with their seventh win in eight games and dominated the lone bowl played on Christmas Day.