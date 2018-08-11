Photo: Frank Gunn, AP Image 1 of / 12 Caption Close

Image 1 of 12 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece hits a forehand to Alexander Zverev of Germany during Rogers Cup quarterfinal tennis tournament action in Toronto on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece hits a forehand to Alexander Zverev of Germany during Rogers Cup quarterfinal tennis tournament action in Toronto on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: Frank Gunn, AP

Image 2 of 12 Rafael Nadal, of Spain, returns the ball against Marin Cilic, of Croatia, during quarterfinal men's Rogers Cup tennis action in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Rafael Nadal, of Spain, returns the ball against Marin Cilic, of Croatia, during quarterfinal men's Rogers Cup tennis action in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: Nathan Denette, AP

Image 3 of 12 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece hits a forehand to Alexander Zverev of Germany during Rogers Cup quarterfinal tennis tournament action in Toronto on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece hits a forehand to Alexander Zverev of Germany during Rogers Cup quarterfinal tennis tournament action in Toronto on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: Frank Gunn, AP

Image 4 of 12 Alexander Zverev, of Germany, reacts during his loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, in Rogers Cup quarterfinal tennis tournament action in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) less Alexander Zverev, of Germany, reacts during his loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, in Rogers Cup quarterfinal tennis tournament action in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via ... more Photo: Frank Gunn, AP

Image 5 of 12 Alexander Zverev of Germany hits a backhand to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in Rogers Cup quarterfinal tennis tournament action in Toronto onFriday, Aug. 10, 2018. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Alexander Zverev of Germany hits a backhand to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in Rogers Cup quarterfinal tennis tournament action in Toronto onFriday, Aug. 10, 2018. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: Frank Gunn, AP

Image 6 of 12 Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, reacts after defeating Alexander Zverev, of Germany, in Rogers Cup quarterfinal tennis tournament action in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, reacts after defeating Alexander Zverev, of Germany, in Rogers Cup quarterfinal tennis tournament action in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: Frank Gunn, AP

Image 7 of 12 Kevin Anderson of South Africa serves in front of sparsely filled stands on his way to defeating Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during Rogers Cup quarterfinal tennis tournament action in Toronto on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) less Kevin Anderson of South Africa serves in front of sparsely filled stands on his way to defeating Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during Rogers Cup quarterfinal tennis tournament action in Toronto on Friday, Aug. ... more Photo: Frank Gunn, AP

Image 8 of 12 Kevin Anderson of South Africa gets knocked off balance by a serve on his way to defeating Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during Rogers Cup quarterfinal tennis tournament action in Toronto on Friday August 10, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) less Kevin Anderson of South Africa gets knocked off balance by a serve on his way to defeating Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during Rogers Cup quarterfinal tennis tournament action in Toronto on Friday August 10, ... more Photo: Frank Gunn, AP

Image 9 of 12 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria hits a backhand on his way to being defeated by Kevin Anderson of South Africa during Rogers Cup quarterfinal tennis tournament action in Toronto on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) less Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria hits a backhand on his way to being defeated by Kevin Anderson of South Africa during Rogers Cup quarterfinal tennis tournament action in Toronto on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. (Frank ... more Photo: Frank Gunn, AP

Image 10 of 12 Marin Cilic, of Croatia, returns the ball against Rafael Nadal, of Spain, during quarterfinal men's Rogers Cup tennis action in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Marin Cilic, of Croatia, returns the ball against Rafael Nadal, of Spain, during quarterfinal men's Rogers Cup tennis action in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: Nathan Denette, AP

Image 11 of 12 Rafael Nadal, of Spain, serves the ball against Marin Cilic, of Croatia, during quarterfinal men's Rogers Cup tennis action in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Rafael Nadal, of Spain, serves the ball against Marin Cilic, of Croatia, during quarterfinal men's Rogers Cup tennis action in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: Nathan Denette, AP