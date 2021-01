Chi_Montgomery 2 run (Santos kick), 7:31. Drive: 14 plays, 60 yards, 7:29. Key Plays: Montgomery 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Montgomery 3 run on 3rd-and-3; Trubisky 7 pass to Miller on 4th-and-3. Chicago 7, Green Bay 0.

Second Quarter

GB_Tonyan 3 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 14:55. Drive: 12 plays, 80 yards, 7:36. Key Plays: Taylor kick return to Green Bay 20; Rodgers 15 pass to Valdes-Scantling; Jones 10 run; Rodgers 15 pass to Jones on 3rd-and-8; Jones 2 run on 3rd-and-5; Shelley 16-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 4th-and-3. Green Bay 7, Chicago 7.

Chi_FG Santos 30, 10:08. Drive: 4 plays, 8 yards, 2:12. Key Play: Montgomery 1 run on 3rd-and-3. Chicago 10, Green Bay 7.

GB_Valdes-Scantling 72 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:31. Drive: 3 plays, 78 yards, 1:37. Key Play: Taylor kick return to Green Bay 22. Green Bay 14, Chicago 10.

GB_Dafney 13 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 3:57. Drive: 6 plays, 22 yards, 3:39. Key Play: Rodgers 9 pass to Adams on 3rd-and-4. Green Bay 21, Chicago 10.

Chi_FG Santos 27, :03. Drive: 13 plays, 62 yards, 3:54. Key Plays: Patterson kick return to Chicago 29; Trubisky 6 pass to Kmet on 3rd-and-5; Trubisky 1 pass to Mooney on 3rd-and-2; Trubisky 2 run on 4th-and-1; Trubisky 14 pass to Montgomery; Trubisky 10 pass to Montgomery. Green Bay 21, Chicago 13.

Third Quarter

Chi_FG Santos 20, 5:30. Drive: 11 plays, 87 yards, 6:50. Key Plays: Montgomery 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Trubisky 11 pass to Kmet; Trubisky 53 pass to Mooney; Trubisky 5 pass to Montgomery on 3rd-and-7. Green Bay 21, Chicago 16.

Fourth Quarter

GB_Jones 4 run (Crosby kick), 3:47. Drive: 12 plays, 76 yards, 7:35. Key Plays: Rodgers 9 pass to Adams on 3rd-and-7; Rodgers 17 pass to Jones; Rodgers 14 pass to Lazard. Green Bay 28, Chicago 16.

GB_Adams 6 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 2:56. Drive: 3 plays, 26 yards, 00:17. Key Plays: Amos 24 interception return to Chicago 26; Williams 14 run. Green Bay 35, Chicago 16.

A_0.

GB Chi FIRST DOWNS 17 21 Rushing 3 9 Passing 13 12 Penalty 1 0 THIRD DOWN EFF 4-7 6-15 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 5-6 TOTAL NET YARDS 316 356 Total Plays 44 74 Avg Gain 7.2 4.8 NET YARDS RUSHING 79 108 Rushes 19 31 Avg per rush 4.2 3.5 NET YARDS PASSING 237 248 Sacked-Yds lost 1-3 1-4 Gross-Yds passing 240 252 Completed-Att. 19-24 33-42 Had Intercepted 0 1 Yards-Pass Play 9.5 5.8 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 6-5-3 5-2-1 PUNTS-Avg. 2-43.5 1-53.0 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 110 53 Punt Returns 1-7 0-0 Kickoff Returns 4-79 2-53 Interceptions 1-24 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 4-30 1-16 FUMBLES-Lost 1-1 1-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 24:31 35:29

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, Jones 11-42, Williams 5-26, Valdes-Scantling 1-4, Rodgers 1-4, Dillon 1-3. Chicago, Montgomery 22-69, Trubisky 4-22, Patterson 4-18, Pierce 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Green Bay, Rodgers 19-24-0-240. Chicago, Trubisky 33-42-1-252.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, Adams 6-46, Jones 4-43, Valdes-Scantling 2-87, Tonyan 2-18, Lazard 2-17, Dafney 1-13, Lewis 1-9, Austin 1-7. Chicago, Mooney 11-93, Montgomery 9-63, Kmet 7-41, Robinson 2-37, Miller 2-13, Graham 2-5.

PUNT RETURNS_Green Bay, Austin 1-7. Chicago, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Green Bay, Taylor 4-79. Chicago, Patterson 2-53.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Green Bay, Barnes 8-6-0, Savage 8-2-0, King 7-3-0, Amos 7-2-0, Kirksey 4-3-1, Sullivan 3-3-0, Gary 3-2-0, Clark 2-3-0, Lowry 2-3-0, Alexander 2-1-0, Redmond 2-0-0, Z.Smith 1-1-0, Lancaster 0-1-0. Chicago, Trevathan 4-4-0, Woods 4-0-0, Mack 3-1-1, Fuller 3-1-0, Jackson 2-2-0, Hicks 2-0-0, Vildor 2-0-0, Ta.Gipson 1-2-0, Smith 1-2-0, Quinn 1-1-0, Tr.Gipson 1-0-0, Jenkins 1-0-0, Mingo 1-0-0, Shelley 1-0-0, Edwards 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Green Bay, Amos 1-24. Chicago, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Craig Wrolstad, Ump Fred Bryan, HL Mark Hittner, LJ David Oliver, FJ Jim Quirk, SJ Dave Hawkshaw, BJ Keith Ferguson, Replay Terri Valenti.