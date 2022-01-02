GB_FG Crosby 35, 11:48. Drive: 10 plays, 58 yards, 3:12. Key Plays: Aa.Rodgers 19 pass to Adams; Aa.Rodgers 30 pass to Adams on 3rd-and-3. Green Bay 3, Minnesota 0.

Second Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 36, 9:11. Drive: 8 plays, 61 yards, 4:18. Key Plays: Aa.Rodgers 12 pass to A.Jones; Aa.Rodgers 13 pass to Lazard; A.Jones 28 run. Green Bay 6, Minnesota 0.

GB_Lazard 20 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 4:11. Drive: 6 plays, 66 yards, 3:21. Key Plays: Aa.Rodgers 15 pass to Adams on 3rd-and-1; Aa.Rodgers 17 pass to Lazard. Green Bay 13, Minnesota 0.

GB_Adams 11 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 1:05. Drive: 6 plays, 64 yards, 1:03. Key Plays: Aa.Rodgers 19 pass to Adams; Aa.Rodgers 17 pass to Adams. Green Bay 20, Minnesota 0.

Min_FG Joseph 51, :00. Drive: 10 plays, 42 yards, 1:05. Key Plays: Mannion 7 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-4; Mannion 16 pass to Jefferson; Mannion 11 run. Green Bay 20, Minnesota 3.

Third Quarter

GB_Dillon 4 run (Crosby kick), 9:28. Drive: 7 plays, 37 yards, 3:51. Key Play: Dillon 3 run on 3rd-and-2. Green Bay 27, Minnesota 3.

GB_FG Crosby 37, 3:22. Drive: 8 plays, 32 yards, 3:48. Key Play: Aa.Rodgers 13 pass to Adams. Green Bay 30, Minnesota 3.

Min_Osborn 14 pass from Mannion (Joseph kick), :00. Drive: 9 plays, 65 yards, 3:22. Key Plays: Nwangwu kick return to Minnesota 35; Mannion 11 pass to Jefferson; Mannion 10 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-11; Mannion 3 run on 4th-and-1; Mannion 21 pass to Bradbury. Green Bay 30, Minnesota 10.

Fourth Quarter

GB_Dillon 7 run (Crosby kick), 8:41. Drive: 12 plays, 70 yards, 6:19. Key Plays: St. Brown kick return to Green Bay 30; Aa.Rodgers 11 pass to Dillon; Aa.Rodgers 14 pass to St. Brown; Aa.Rodgers 5 run on 3rd-and-3. Green Bay 37, Minnesota 10.

A_77,832.

___

Min GB FIRST DOWNS 11 29 Rushing 2 11 Passing 8 17 Penalty 1 1 THIRD DOWN EFF 2-12 7-13 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-4 0-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 206 481 Total Plays 52 74 Avg Gain 4.0 6.5 NET YARDS RUSHING 27 174 Rushes 11 32 Avg per rush 2.455 5.438 NET YARDS PASSING 179 307 Sacked-Yds lost 2-15 0-0 Gross-Yds passing 194 307 Completed-Att. 24-39 31-42 Had Intercepted 0 0 Yards-Pass Play 4.366 7.31 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 2-1-1 8-7-5 PUNTS-Avg. 6-49.333 2-31.5 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 86 50 Punt Returns 0-0 3-33 Kickoff Returns 3-86 1-17 Interceptions 0-0 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 3-23 1-5 FUMBLES-Lost 0-0 0-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 21:27 38:33

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Minnesota, Mannion 2-14, Cook 9-13. Green Bay, Jones 8-76, Dillon 14-63, P.Taylor 6-18, Love 2-9, Aa.Rodgers 2-8.

PASSING_Minnesota, Mannion 22-36-0-189, Mond 2-3-0-5. Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 29-38-0-288, Love 2-4-0-19.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, Jefferson 6-58, Conklin 5-47, Mattison 4-13, Osborn 3-50, Cook 3-0, Bradbury 1-21, Westbrook 1-4, Ham 1-1. Green Bay, Adams 11-136, Lazard 6-72, Jones 5-30, Dillon 2-20, Deguara 2-11, T.Davis 2-9, St. Brown 1-14, Winfree 1-12, Valdes-Scantling 1-3.

PUNT RETURNS_Minnesota, None. Green Bay, Moore 3-33.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Minnesota, Nwangwu 3-86. Green Bay, St. Brown 1-17.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Minnesota, Woods 7-1-0, Kendricks 6-3-0, Barr 5-4-0, H.Smith 5-3-0, Boyd 5-1-0, Willekes 3-2-0, J.Lynch 3-1-0, Peterson 3-1-0, Ty.Smith 3-0-0, Alexander 2-2-0, Richardson 2-1-0, B.Lynch 2-0-0, Wonnum 2-0-0, Watts 1-5-0, Tomlinson 1-0-0, Bynum 0-2-0. Green Bay, Campbell 7-1-0, Sullivan 4-0-0, Barnes 3-2-0, P.Smith 3-1-1, Amos 3-1-0, Stokes 3-1-0, Gary 2-0-1, King 2-0-0, Douglas 1-1-0, Lancaster 1-1-0, Anderson 1-0-0, Clark 1-0-0, Jean-Charles 1-0-0, Yiadom 1-0-0, Burks 0-1-0, Lowry 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Minnesota, None. Green Bay, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Clay Martin, Ump Fred Bryan, HL Jerod Phillips, LJ Maia Chaka, FJ James Coleman, SJ Don Willard, BJ Greg Wilson, Replay Brian Matoren.