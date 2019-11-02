Green, Russell add to Golden State's long list of injuries

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State's Draymond Green will miss the next few games with a torn ligament in his left index finger, another blow to the already depleted Warriors.

The Warriors will also be without DeAngelo Russell for Saturday night's game against Charlotte because of an ankle injury.

Although neither injury appears serious, it's the latest setback for a team already reeling from injuries to Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Curry broke his left hand in a fall on Wednesday in Phoenix and had surgery that is expected to keep him out at least three months while Thompson is recovering from ACL surgery and may miss the entire season.

Golden State also is without center Kevon Looney (neuropathy) and guard Jacob Evans (left adductor strain.

Green had been dealing with a bad back before injuring his finger.

"He's going to miss the next few games for sure," coach Steve Kerr said, adding that Green will be reevaluated Monday. "It's not something that should keep him out for a long time."

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) goes to the basket over New Orleans Pelicans forward Nicolo Melli, left, in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) goes to the basket over New Orleans Pelicans forward Nicolo Melli, left, in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Photo: Gerald Herbert, AP Photo: Gerald Herbert, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Green, Russell add to Golden State's long list of injuries 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

Russell rolled his ankle during Friday night's loss to San Antonio and woke up sore, Kerr said.

Eric Paschall will start against the Hornets in place of Green while two-way player Ky Bowman will be at point guard. Golden State doesn't have another healthy point guard on its roster, leaving Bowman, a rookie, to run Kerr's offense.

__

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports