Julian Green scored in the 44th minute and a young United States team held on against tremendous pressure to tie World Cup-bound France 1-1 Saturday night at Lyon.

Kylian Mbappe tied the score in the 78th minute for Les Bleus, who had been 3-0 against the U.S. and had outscored the Americans 10-0.

The U.S. started just one player with 10 previous international appearances and all were 25 or younger. At 22 years, 183 days, the lineup's average age was the second-youngest since records began in 1990.

Green scored against Belgium in extra time in the second round of the 2014 World Cup but largely disappeared over the next few years and the 23-year-old midfielder spent last season with second-tier Greuther Fuerth in Germany. Making his first start since October 2016, he got his fourth goal in 10 international appearances.