BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Donovan Gregory had 19 points as Appalachian State defeated Georgia Southern 77-71 on Saturday. Adrian Delph added 17 points for the Mountaineers, while Michael Almonacy chipped in 15.

James Lewis Jr. had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Appalachian State (9-4, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference).