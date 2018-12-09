Guy, Jerome lead No. 4 Virginia over VCU, 57-49

Virginia Commonwealth forward Issac Vann (23) shoots over Virginia guard Kyle Guy (5) during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Charlottesville, Va. Virginia Commonwealth forward Issac Vann (23) shoots over Virginia guard Kyle Guy (5) during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Charlottesville, Va. Photo: Andrew Shurtleff, AP Photo: Andrew Shurtleff, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Guy, Jerome lead No. 4 Virginia over VCU, 57-49 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome combined to score 29 points as No. 4 Virginia held off Virginia Commonwealth 57-49 on Sunday.

Guy scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half, while Jerome put up 11 of his 14 after the break.

Virginia (9-0) missed 13 of its first 15 shots after the break and VCU (7-3), coming off its road upset of Texas on Wednesday, led 37-36 midway through the second half.

Isaac Vann led the Rams with 10 points as VCU played its closest contest with Virginia since its 59-56 victory in 2013. Since then, the Cavaliers have won three straight.

Kihei Clark played with a cast on his injured left wrist but still started the game and logged 33 minutes, scoring nine points and dishing out four assists for Virginia.

BIG PICTURE

Coming off its upset of Texas and former coach Shaka Smart, VCU impressed again, sticking close to Virginia for much of the afternoon. While the Rams lost for the third straight time to the Cavaliers, this was the closest of those matchups. ... Virginia struggled offensively, but its defense and two stars lifted it to what should be considered a quality win on its NCAA resume come March.

UP NEXT

VCU has six days off before hosting Charleston on Dec. 15, the Rams' first home game in two weeks.

Virginia has 10 days off before it plays at South Carolina on Dec. 19, 10 days before the schools' football teams meet in the Belk Bowl.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25