SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jake Haener threw for 343 yards with four touchdowns and Fresno State defeated San Jose State 40-9 on Thursday, winning its fourth Mountain West Conference Thanksgiving Day game.

Fresno State (9-3, 6-2) ended the first half with back-to-back touchdowns three minutes apart, then opened the second half with a field goal and a touchdown to break away from San Jose State (5-7, 3-5).