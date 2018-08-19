Halep lets match point slip away, Bertens rallies for title









MASON, Ohio (AP) — Top-ranked Simona Halep let a match point slip away in the second-set tiebreaker, and Kiki Bertens rallied for a 2-6, 7-6 (6), 6-2 victory and the Western & Southern Open title on Sunday.

Playing her first hard-court final, the Dutch clay-court specialist ended Halep's streak of nine straight wins, including the title at Montreal a week earlier.

Halep will be ranked No. 1 through the U.S. Open. She fell to 0-3 in Cincinnati finals.

In the men's bracket, Novak Djokovic was looking for a breakthrough win against nemesis Roger Federer. Djokovic was 0-5 in Cincinnati, the only ATP Masters 1000 event he hasn't won. He'd become the first to claim all nine. Federer has won the tournament an unmatched seven times.

