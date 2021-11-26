Hall is catalyst for Iowa State's 48-14 romp over TCU ANDREW LOGUE, Associated Press Nov. 26, 2021 Updated: Nov. 26, 2021 8:11 p.m.
1 of11 Iowa State running back Breece Hall runs from TCU safety Nook Bradford, left, during a 39-yard touchdown run in the first half an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock (21) runs from TCU linebacker Shadrach Banks (19) during a 40-yard touchdown run in the first half an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock (21) celebrates as he scores on a 40-yard touchdown run ahead of TCU cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (1) during the first half an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) is sacked by Iowa State defensive tackle Isaiah Lee (93) during the first half an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 TCU wide receiver Blair Conwright (22) celebrates after catching a 47-yard touchdown pass in the first half an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) runs from Iowa State defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike (58) and linebacker Jake Hummel (35) during the first half an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) gets a hug from head coach Matt Campbell, right, after an NCAA college football game against TCU, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 48-14. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Breece Hall rushed for 242 yards and scored four touchdowns Friday night in what may be his final game at Jack Trice Stadium, propelling Iowa State to 48-14 win over Texas Christian and setting an NCAA FBS record for consecutive games with a rushing touchdown.
Hall darted 39 yards for a score in the second quarter, giving him 24 consecutive games with at least one rushing touchdown. He shared the record with Bill Burnett, who scored a rushing TD in 23 straight games for Arkansas (1968-70).