Hamels leaves after 1 inning, Reds beat Cubs 6-3 to end skid

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Cole Hamels throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, June 28, 2019, in Cincinnati. Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Cole Hamels throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, June 28, 2019, in Cincinnati. Photo: John Minchillo, AP Photo: John Minchillo, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Hamels leaves after 1 inning, Reds beat Cubs 6-3 to end skid 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cole Hamels left after only one inning because of discomfort in his side — another setback to the Chicago Cubs' rotation — and the Cincinnati Reds snapped their four-game losing streak with a 6-3 victory Friday night.

The Cubs already were missing Kyle Hendricks, sidelined by a sore pitching shoulder. Hamels (6-3) exited after throwing 22 pitches and giving up a walk, two hits and a run in the first inning. He came out to warm up for the second inning and left the mound.

It was a huge break for the last-place Reds, who were 1-11 career against the left-hander entering the game. Plus, Hamels had been on his best streak of the season, going at least seven innings in each of his last five starts with a 1.00 ERA.

Chicago overcame a five-run deficit for a 9-7 win on Thursday against Atlanta, but couldn't pull off a second straight big comeback.

Sonny Gray (4-5) pitched shutout ball into the seventh before giving up Jason Heyward's two-run homer . Michael Lorenzen pitched out of the two-on threat in the eighth and got the last five outs for his fifth save in six chances.

Joey Votto had a season-high four singles and drove in a run. His third single off Mike Montgomery gave him 1,800 career hits. Phillip Ervin added a homer and a double.

Second baseman Scooter Gennett was activated after missing all season with a groin injury and had an infield single in four at-bats, failing to get the ball out of the infield. He was picked off first by Kyle Ryan after his hit.

The Reds are hoping their struggling offense gets a boost from Gennett, who was their most productive hitter of the last two seasons. Gennett was only 4 of 26 during a minor league rehab assignment. Manager David Bell plans to play the second baseman regularly as he rounds back into form.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: Hendricks is scheduled to throw in the bullpen Saturday.

Reds: Left-hander Alex Wood will try to throw over the weekend. He's been sidelined since spring training by a bad back. Wood was scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Tuesday but had a setback.

UP NEXT

Cubs: Left-hander Jose Quintana (4-7) gave up a season-high nine runs on June 22 against the Mets and got extra days between starts. He has a 6.75 ERA in his last six starts. Quintana is 0-2 in two starts against the Reds this season, giving up eight earned runs in 10 1/3 innings.

Reds: Luis Castillo (7-2) lasted only 3 2/3 innings Saturday in a 6-5 loss at Milwaukee, giving up six runs. He beat the Cubs 4-2 on May 16 at Great American Ball Park, allowing two hits in 5 1/3 innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports