Hamilton wins German GP as rival Vettel crashes late on





























Photo: Jens Meyer, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Image 1 of 8 Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates on the podium after winning the German Formula One Grand Prix at the Hockenheimring racetrack in Hockenheim, Germany, Sunday, July 22, 2018. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates on the podium after winning the German Formula One Grand Prix at the Hockenheimring racetrack in Hockenheim, Germany, Sunday, July 22, 2018. Photo: Jens Meyer, AP Image 2 of 8 Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, second right, celebrates on the podium with second placed Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland, left, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG Dieter Zetsche, second left, and third placed Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland after winning the German Formula One Grand Prix at the Hockenheimring racetrack in Hockenheim, Germany, Sunday, July 22, 2018. less Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, second right, celebrates on the podium with second placed Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland, left, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG Dieter ... more Photo: Jens Meyer, AP Image 3 of 8 Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates with his team after winning the German Formula One Grand Prix at the Hockenheimring racetrack in Hockenheim, Germany, Sunday, July 22, 2018. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates with his team after winning the German Formula One Grand Prix at the Hockenheimring racetrack in Hockenheim, Germany, Sunday, July 22, 2018. Photo: Jens Meyer, AP Image 4 of 8 Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, left, celebrates with second placed Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland after winning the German Formula One Grand Prix at the Hockenheimring racetrack in Hockenheim, Germany, Sunday, July 22, 2018. less Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, left, celebrates with second placed Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland after winning the German Formula One Grand Prix at the Hockenheimring racetrack in ... more Photo: Jens Meyer, AP Image 5 of 8 Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the German Formula One Grand Prix at the Hockenheimring racetrack in Hockenheim, Germany, Sunday, July 22, 2018. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the German Formula One Grand Prix at the Hockenheimring racetrack in Hockenheim, Germany, Sunday, July 22, 2018. Photo: Jens Meyer, AP Image 6 of 8 Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany walks back to his pits after he crashed into the track wall during the German Formula One Grand Prix at the Hockenheimring racetrack in Hockenheim, Germany, Sunday, July 22, 2018. less Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany walks back to his pits after he crashed into the track wall during the German Formula One Grand Prix at the Hockenheimring racetrack in Hockenheim, Germany, Sunday, ... more Photo: Jens Meyer, AP Image 7 of 8 Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany walks back to his pits after he crashed into the track wall during the German Formula One Grand Prix at the Hockenheimring racetrack in Hockenheim, Germany, Sunday, July 22, 2018. less Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany walks back to his pits after he crashed into the track wall during the German Formula One Grand Prix at the Hockenheimring racetrack in Hockenheim, Germany, Sunday, ... more Photo: Jens Meyer, AP Image 8 of 8 Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland steers his car during the German Formula One Grand Prix at the Hockenheimring racetrack in Hockenheim, Germany, Sunday, July 22, 2018. Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland steers his car during the German Formula One Grand Prix at the Hockenheimring racetrack in Hockenheim, Germany, Sunday, July 22, 2018. Photo: Jens Meyer, AP Hamilton wins German GP as rival Vettel crashes late on 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

HOCKENHEIM, Germany (AP) — Lewis Hamilton regained the championship lead in unexpected and dramatic fashion on Sunday, winning the German Grand Prix after Sebastian Vettel crashed while leading near the end.

Heavy rain played havoc late on at the Hockenheimring as Vettel misjudged a basic entry into a turn and slid over the gravel into the barriers with 15 laps to go.

The four-time Formula One champion started from pole position and seemed in control. He was livid with himself, kicking the gravel in frustration as he stepped out his car.

His mishap opened the door wide open for Hamilton, who is 17 points clear of Vettel after trailing by eight beforehand.

"I've never had a race like this," Hamilton said. "I think this is right up there."

Nothing could distract Hamilton as he closed in on victory, even Vettel's crash.

"I didn't think about it. I was just trying to stay on the track," Hamilton said. "I didn't give it a second thought."

The British driver was fourth at the time of the crash, having started from 14th on the grid because of a hydraulic problem in qualifying.

"You've always got to believe. I just wanted to stay collected, stay calm," said a delighted Hamilton, adding defiantly. "For those who don't know me, now you do."

Valtteri Bottas started and finished second on a great day for Mercedes, with Kimi Raikkonen taking third on a bad one for Ferrari.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was fourth for Red Bull, but teammate Daniel Ricciardo retired after rising from last on the grid to seventh. German driver Nico Hulkenberg was fifth for Renault.

Vettel's incident led to a safety car coming out for several laps.

There was confusion at Mercedes, even with Hamilton out in front.

Hamilton was told to come into the pits, but ignored his mechanic screaming "In, in, in in!" at him.

"It turned out to be the right (decision). But it was so intense, because they were all panicking in the pit wall," Hamilton said. "But it's good to see how much they care."

When the race resumed, with about 10 laps left, Bottas almost overtook Hamilton.

That did not go down well at a nervy Mercedes.

Shortly after, Bottas was firmly told on team radio to "hold position" and not challenge Hamilton, who secured his fourth win of the season and 66th overall.

"We had a bit of a battle after the safety car ... Taking positives as a team, perfect result for us," said Bottas, who added — seemingly half-heartedly — that he "understood" the team's call.

Ferrari had made a similar call earlier on, at Raikkonen's expense.

With a little more than 20 of the 67 laps to go, Raikkonen was leading Vettel — who was complaining of his tires overheating.

Ferrari's senior performance engineer, Jock Clear, told Raikkonen not to hold up Vettel.

Raikkonen replied "I'm sorry but can you be direct? What do you want?" and then, after another indirect order, Raikkonen added "So you want me to let him (past)? Please. Just tell me."

He eventually did, ending the Finnish driver's hopes of a first win since the season-opening Australian GP in 2013.

Asked about the instructions, a rueful Raikkonen said "it wasn't clear. I had the speed."

Hamilton's win also made a bit of history, moving him level with F1 great Michael Schumacher on four German GP wins.

Vettel had won once before in Germany — at the Nuerburgring — but has never at Hockenheim. He grew up less than 30 minutes away, in Heppenheim, and may never get a better chance with the race set to be ditched next year.

At the midway point of the season, Hamilton is 17 points clear of Vettel heading into next weekend's Hungarian GP.

In a double blow for Ferrari, the team conceded top spot to Mercedes in the constructors' championship, now trailing by eight points.

Things started well for Ferrari, with Vettel getting away cleanly and Raikkonen holding off Verstappen.

Vettel set fastest laps as Hamilton climbed to fifth by lap 14.

Raikkonen was the first of the front-runners to change tires, a lap later, coming out of the pits just ahead of Hamilton.

With Hamilton still on his initial tires, doubtless hoping for rain, he was losing time and changed tires on lap 43.

When he came back out, the heavy rain started falling.

Raikkonen lost position to Bottas, and Vettel lost control of the title race.

___

More AP auto racing: https://racing.ap.org

___

Follow Jerome Pugmire on Twitter at https://twitter.com/jeromepugmire