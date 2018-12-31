Hartford stuns BC again, 79-78 in OT.

BOSTON (AP) — J.R. Lynch scored seven of his 26 points in overtime and Hartford stunned Boston College 79-78 Monday despite a career-high 44 points by the Eagles' Ky Bowman.

Senior Jason Dunne added 23 points for the Hawks (7-8).

Nik Popovic had 13 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out in overtime for the Eagles (9-3), which had its three-game win streak snapped.

Two years ago, the Hawks stunned BC in Conte Forum when Dunne nailed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds for Hartford's first-ever win over an Atlantic Coast Conference school.

Lynch was fouled by Popovic on a driving basket and hit the free throw, giving the Hawks a 77-74 edge with 1:14 left in OT. He hit 1 of 2 free throws to make it 78-75 with 19.7 seconds left.

Bowman then missed a desperation 3.

Trailing 69-66 late in regulation, Dunne was fouled on a missed 3-point shot by Jordan Chatman with 4.1 seconds left. He calmly went to the line and swished all 3, tying it at 69.

Bowman's driving shot at the buzzer came up short, sending it to OT.

Dunne's 3 from the top of the key had given the Hawks a 64-62 edge with 3:25 to play.

Bowman made 7 of 8 free throws in the final 2:36 of regulation, the last two of which games BC a three-point lead with eight seconds left.

Bowman kept BC close at the start of the second half, scoring the Eagles' initial nine, and 13 of their first 17, points.

Hartford led 33-30 at halftime, taking advantage of some sloppy play that led to 11 turnovers by the Eagles.

BIG PICTURE

Hartford: The Hawks had a strong 11-5 regular-season record in the America East last season. They showed good poise Monday and could build on this game when they open league play.

Boston College: The Eagles struggled through injuries to some of their starters during most of their nonconference schedule. To be able to compete in the ACC, they likely can't afford to go deep into what looks like a limited bench.

INJURIES

BC forward Steffon Mitchell missed the game with a quad injury and freshman guard Wynston Tabbs was limited to nine minutes in the first half due to a left leg injury.

When Tabbs came out of the game, he spent some time on an exercise bike next to the media table but was unable to return to action. He had a noticeable limp and his left knee was wrapped.

UP NEXT

Hartford: Hosts defending conference champ UMBC in its league opener on Jan. 9.

Boston College: At Virginia Tech Saturday afternoon in its ACC opener.