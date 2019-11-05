ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins has been suspended for 25 games without pay for a violation of the NBA's Anti-Drug Program after testing positive for a growth hormone.

The NBA announced the 22-year-old Collins, Atlanta's leading rebounder and second-leading scorer, tested positive for Peptide-2.

Collins' suspension begins with Tuesday night's game against San Antonio.

The 6-foot-9 forward is averaging 17 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

  Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) drives to the basket past Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Miami. Photo: Lynne Sladky, AP
