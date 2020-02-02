Haws' makes late 3; BYU rallies to beat Saint Mary's 81-79

PROVO, Utah (AP) — TJ Haws hit a deep 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 8.5 seconds left to cap a 6-0 surge as BYU beat Saint Mary's 81-79 on Saturday night.

Following a Saint Mary's timeout, Jordan Ford drove the lane but his potential game-tying runner rimmed out. Kyle Bowen grabbed the rebound and attempted an awkward shot that was blocked by Zac Seljaas.

Haws scored 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting. Yoeli Childs added 19 points for BYU (17-7, 6-3 West Coast Conference).

Malik Fitts had 29 points and Jordan Ford added 18 to lead Saint Mary's (19-5, 6-3), and each made four 3-pointers. Alex Ducas had 11 points and Dan Fotu 10.

BYU, which is now tied with Saint Mary's for second place in the conference standings, trailed for most of the second half, including 72-71 with 4:10 to play.

Ducas' 3-pointer gave the Gaels a 79-75 lead with 1:31 to play. Childs made a free throw and Seljaas added two from the line before Haws hit the game winner.

