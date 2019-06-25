Hayley Wickenheiser headlines 2019 Hockey Hall of Fame class

Hayley Wickenheiser poses for a portrait in Calgary, Alberta, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Canadian women's hockey star Hayley Wickenheiser is expected to headline the Hockey Hall of Fame's class of 2019 that could also include Daniel Alfredsson among the former NHL player inductees. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) less Hayley Wickenheiser poses for a portrait in Calgary, Alberta, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Canadian women's hockey star Hayley Wickenheiser is expected to headline the Hockey Hall of Fame's class of 2019 that ... more Photo: Jeff McIntosh, AP Photo: Jeff McIntosh, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Hayley Wickenheiser headlines 2019 Hockey Hall of Fame class 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Canadian women's star Hayley Wickenheiser was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in her first year of eligibility.

Wickenheiser headlines the 2019 Hall of Fame class that also includes former NHL players Sergei Zubov and Guy Carbonneau, Czech hockey star Vaclav Nedomansky and builders Jim Rutherford and Jerry York. Hall chairman Lanny McDonald announced the inductees Tuesday.

In 79 international games, Wickenheiser recorded 58 goals and 88 assists for 146 points. She won four Olympic gold medals, seven world championship golds, one Olympic silver and six world championship silvers.

Wickenheiser won three Women's World Hockey League titles and a Canadian Women's Hockey League title. She is currently assistant director of player development for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno