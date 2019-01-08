Hector Santiago agrees to minor league contract with Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Left-hander Hector Santiago has agreed to a minor league contract with the New York Mets.

Santiago would get a $2 million salary in the major leagues if added to the 40-man roster as part of the deal announced Tuesday. He would be able to earn $500,000 in performance bonuses: $100,000 each for five, 10, 15, 20 and 25 starts.

The 31-year-old had a 4.50 ERA and two saves in 42 relief appearances and seven starts last year for the Chicago White Sox. He struck out 103 in 102 innings but allowed 102 hits and 60 walks.

He is 46-49 with a 4.06 ERA and six saves in eight seasons with the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Angels and Minnesota Twins, making 137 starts and 101 relief appearances.

