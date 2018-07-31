Hernandez's HR in 12th, leads Giants to 5-3 win over Padres













Photo: Orlando Ramirez, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Image 1 of 4 San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Derek Holland works against a San Diego Padres batter during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, July 30, 2018, in San Diego. San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Derek Holland works against a San Diego Padres batter during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, July 30, 2018, in San Diego. Photo: Orlando Ramirez, AP Image 2 of 4 San Francisco Giants' Chase d'Arnaud is forced out at second base by San Diego Padres shortstop Freddy Galvis, center, on a ball hit by Steven Duggar during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 30, 2018, in San Diego. less San Francisco Giants' Chase d'Arnaud is forced out at second base by San Diego Padres shortstop Freddy Galvis, center, on a ball hit by Steven Duggar during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 30, ... more Photo: Orlando Ramirez, AP Image 3 of 4 San Diego Padres third baseman Christian Villanueva, right, tags San Francisco Giants' Austin Slater out at third base attempting to advance on a ball hit by Chase d'Arnaud during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 30, 2018, in San Diego. less San Diego Padres third baseman Christian Villanueva, right, tags San Francisco Giants' Austin Slater out at third base attempting to advance on a ball hit by Chase d'Arnaud during the sixth inning of a baseball ... more Photo: Orlando Ramirez, AP Image 4 of 4 San Diego Padres' Austin Hedges, center, is congratulated in the dugout after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Manuel Margot during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Monday, July 30, 2018, in San Diego. less San Diego Padres' Austin Hedges, center, is congratulated in the dugout after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Manuel Margot during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Monday, July ... more Photo: Orlando Ramirez, AP Hernandez's HR in 12th, leads Giants to 5-3 win over Padres 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Gorkys Hernandez hit a go-ahead home run leading off the 12th inning and the San Francisco Giants beat free-falling San Diego 5-3 Monday night, handing the Padres their sixth straight loss.

The Padres had runners on first and third with one out in the 11th and failed to score. Instead, they dropped to 2-8 since the All-Star break and lost for the 13th time in 15 games. San Diego is 5-19 in July.

Will Smith (1-1) came on with runners on second and third and two outs in the 11th and struck out Carlos Asuaje. He then struck out the side in the 12th.

Hernandez homered to left on a 1-2 pitch from Matt Strahm (2-3), his 13th. The Giants got another run on Buster Posey's fielder's choice blooper.

The Giants had a scoring chance in the 10th, when Andrew McCutchen was hit by a pitch from Kirby Yates with two outs. He took third when Buster Posey's comebacker caromed off Yates' glove and the pitcher threw it away at first for an error. However, Yates got out of the jam when Evan Longoria popped up to second base.

San Diego tied it with one out in the eighth when rookie Christian Villanueva doubled in Eric Hosmer, who singled with one out.

The Giants took an early lead on Chase d'Arnaud's three-run home run after rookie lefty Eric Lauer allowed singles to Brandon Crawford and Austin Slater opening the inning. It was the fifth for d'Arnaud, who played 22 games with San Diego last year.

San Diego cut into the deficit on Hunter Renfroe's leadoff homer in the fourth, his eighth, and Manuel Margot's fly ball off the glove of left fielder Hernandez in the fifth. Margot was credited with a sacrifice fly and Hernandez with an error. It brought in Austin Hedges, who hit a leadoff double and advanced to third on a sacrifice.

Derek Holland pitched into the sixth inning for the Giants, allowing two runs and four hits, with five strikeouts and two walks. He was lifted after walking Hosmer leading off the sixth.

Lauer went five, allowing three runs and seven hits, with three strikeouts and two walks.

FULL DAY

Joe Panik had two at-bats for Triple-A Sacramento before flying to San Diego after being recalled by the Giants. He popped up as a pinch-hitter in the eighth.

QUICK TRIP

Giants manager Bruce Bochy arrived in San Diego at about 11 a.m. Monday after attending the Hall of Fame induction of former Padres closer Trevor Hoffman on Sunday. "It was a hit and run," Bochy said of going coast-to-coast twice in just more than 48 hours. He took a redeye Saturday night after the Giants' game in San Francisco, arriving in Cooperstown, New York, at about 11:30 a.m. He stayed in Cooperstown Sunday night to attend a dinner with Hoffman's family and friends. Bochy managed Hoffman for 12 years with the Padres. Bench coach Hensley Meulens managed the Giants to an 8-5 victory Sunday against Milwaukee.

HOT CORNER

Padres outfielder Wil Myers was taking grounders at third base before the game. Manager Andy Green said not to read too much of it. Still, Myers, San Diego's first baseman before Eric Hosmer was signed, could be a defensive upgrade over Villanueva.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Placed RHP Johnny Cueto on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained right elbow. Manager Bruce Bochy said there's a "strong possibility" Cueto will need reconstructive surgery. INF Pablo Sandoval (strained right hamstring) also went on the DL.

UP NEXT

Giants: Rookie RHP Dereck Rodriguez (5-1, 2.75 ERA) is scheduled to start the matinee series finale. He didn't factor in the decision in his start against San Diego on June 24, a 3-2 Giants win in which he held San Diego to one run and four hits in seven innings.

Padres: LHP Clayton Richard (7-10, 5.05) is 0-2 with a 14.63 ERA in his two starts since the All-Star break. He didn't factor in the decision in either of his starts against the Giants this year.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball