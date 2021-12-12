Hertl scores in 4th straight game, Sharks beat Stars 2-1 JOSH DUBOW, AP Sports Writer Dec. 12, 2021 Updated: Dec. 12, 2021 1:11 a.m.
San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer, rear, defends against a shot by Dallas Stars center Luke Glendening (11) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl, right, celebrates after scoring, next to Dallas Stars right wing Alexander Radulov (47) and goaltender Braden Holtby (70) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson, left, is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Dallas Stars during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier skates with the puck during the second period against the Dallas Stars in an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski passes the puck to a teammate during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) reaches for the puck in front of San Jose Sharks center Andrew Cogliano (11) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tomas Hertl scored in his fourth straight game, James Reimer made 34 saves in his return to the lineup and the San Jose Sharks beat the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Saturday night.
Hertl now has six goals in the past four games, and Erik Karlsson added one late in the second for his fifth in the past seven games to lead the way for the Sharks. Reimer had missed the previous five games with a lower-body injury.