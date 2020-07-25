Hines-Allen, white-hot Mystics beat Fever 101-76

Recommended Video:

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Myisha Hines-Allen scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and the defending champion Washington Mystics beat the Indiana Fever 101-76 on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

The 2020 WNBA season, delayed and shortened by the coronavirus pandemic, will be played in a bubble at the IMG Academy.

Hines-Allen, who came into the game with seven career 3-pointers made, hit 3 of 4 from behind the arc.

The Mystics are missing reigning MVP Elena Delle Donne, who is rehabbing a back injury, and newly acquired center Tina Charles, who was medically excused for the season. Washington is also without Natasha Cloud, who is focusing on social justice causes this season, and LaToya Sanders.

The Mystics didn't miss a beat against their former assistant coach Marianne Stanley, who took over the Fever this year. She was presented her championship ring before the game by the Mystics.

Aerial Powers and Emma Meesseman had 14 points apiece and Shey Peddy and Ariel Atkins each scored 10 for the Mystics.

Washington Mystics forward Myisha Hines-Allen, right goes up to shoot in front of Indiana Fever forward Natalie Achonwa during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Ellenton, Fla. less Washington Mystics forward Myisha Hines-Allen, right goes up to shoot in front of Indiana Fever forward Natalie Achonwa during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Ellenton, ... more Photo: Phelan M. Ebenhack, AP Photo: Phelan M. Ebenhack, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Hines-Allen, white-hot Mystics beat Fever 101-76 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

Kelsey Mitchell hit five 3s and finished with 25 points for Indiana. Tiffany Mitchell scored 15 points and Candice Dupree 13.

Hines-Allen hit a 3-pointer to make it 22-19 late in the first quarter and the Mystics led the rest of the way. They shot 77.8% from the field in the first quarter and made 35 of their first 50 overall.