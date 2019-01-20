France's Noel holds off Austrians to win World Cup slalom

France's Clement Noel competes during an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom in Wengen, Switzerland, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019.

WENGEN, Switzerland (AP) — Clement Noel held off a fierce Austrian challenge to win a World Cup slalom Sunday for his first career win.

The 21-year-old Frenchman saw his first-run lead almost vanish before crossing the line 0.08 seconds ahead of Manuel Feller.

Marcel Hirscher had the fastest second run, yet still trailed Noel by 0.10 in third place.

Hirscher, who had won four of the five previous traditional slaloms this season, extended his lead in both the overall World Cup standings and the slalom discipline race.

In the finish area, Hirscher greeted Noel with a hug and congratulated him on an "amazing race."

