Hollander carries Belmont past George Mason 77-67

WASHINGTON (AP) — Caleb Hollander and Nick Muszynski scored 17 points apiece as Belmont topped George Mason 77-67 on Friday.

Luke Smith added 16 points Grayson Murphy had 11 for Belmont (2-0).

Jordan Miller had 19 points for the Patriots (1-1). Josh Oduro added 12 points and Javon Greene had 11 points.

