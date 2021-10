BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Marco Siderman threw for a touchdown and ran for another in a five-minute span in the second quarter and Holy Cross beat Lehigh 31-12 on Saturday.

Siderman threw a 36-yard score to Jalen Coker with 5:39 left in the first half to give the Crusaders (6-2. 3-0 Patriot League) a 7-3 lead.