Hornqvist, Bennett go back-to-back, Panthers top Coyotes 3-1 JACK MAGRUDER, Associated Press Dec. 11, 2021
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Patric Hornqvist and Sam Bennett scored 10 seconds apart in the first period, and Sam Reinhard scored in his fourth straight game to give the Florida Panthers a 3-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night.
The Panthers scored all three goals in the first period and Sergei Bobrovsky had 22 saves, giving up only a power-play goal. He is 9-2-1 in 12 career appearances against Arizona. Florida has 21 goals in its last five games and has won five of its last six.