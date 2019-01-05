Horse of Year finalists: Justify, Accelerate, Monomoy Girl

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Justify and Accelerate never got to face off on the track. Instead, they'll duel for Horse of the Year.

Justify, Accelerate and Monomoy Girl were the three finalists announced Saturday for Horse of the Year. The top prize will be handed out at the Eclipse Awards on Jan. 24. Justify won the Triple Crown, Accelerate won the Breeders' Cup Classic and Monomoy Girl capped her year with a win in the Breeders' Cup Distaff.

Justify raced six times in his career, all in 2018, and prevailed every time before retiring in July because of issues with his left front ankle.

The rest of the year belonged to Accelerate, who won his last four races. All were of the Grade 1 variety, capped by winning the Classic.