Horton-Tucker leads Iowa State past Baylor 83-66 in Big 12

Iowa State guard Talen Horton-Tucker, front, is fouled by Baylor forward Freddie Gillespie, back, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 14, 2019. Iowa State defeated Baylor 83-66. Photo: Orlin Wagner, AP

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Talen Horton-Tucker hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points and fifth-seeded Iowa State shot past fourth-seeded Baylor 83-66 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament on Thursday.

The Cyclones (21-11) also had key contributions from Marial Shayok who had 18 with four 3-pointers, Lindell Winginton with 16 points and Tyrese Haliburton with 13.

Iowa State faces top-seeded Kansas State or eighth-seeded TCU in the semifinals on Friday night.

Mario Kegler led Baylor (19-13) in scoring with 16 while Makai Mason had 14.

Both teams came out hot but Mason hit three of his four 3-pointers, the last one part of a 10-1 run that gave the Bears and 18-14 lead. Iowa State finished the first half on a 12-3 run to lead 38-29 as Horton-Tucker finished with four first half triples and 16 points.

Haliburton started the second half nailing two 3's and making a layup to give the Cyclones a 16-point edge before a Baylor timeout. The Cyclones led by as many as 22.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Bears have lost four in a row and have yet to win a game in March. They are limping into the NCAA tournament where they will be no better than an eight seed.

Iowa State: The Cyclones have won three of the last five Big 12 Tournaments and if they shoot like they did in the quarterfinals, they'll be a tough out.

UP NEXT

Baylor will await to see their seed in the NCAA tournament on Sunday.

Iowa State is on to the semifinals against the winner of No.8 TCU and first-seeded Kansas State on Friday night.