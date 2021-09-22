Skip to main content
Sports

Houston 10, L.A. Angels 5

Houston Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 10 10 10 Totals 33 5 7 5
Altuve 2b 5 2 2 2 Fletcher 2b 2 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 4 2 2 0 Wong ph-2b 3 0 0 0
Alvarez lf 2 1 1 0 Ohtani dh 4 2 2 1
McCormick lf 1 0 0 0 Gosselin lf 4 1 2 3
Correa ss 3 1 1 1 Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0
Tucker dh 4 1 1 3 Mayfield 3b 3 1 1 1
Díaz 3b 5 1 2 3 Rojas rf 4 0 0 0
Siri rf 5 0 0 0 Stassi c 3 0 1 0
Meyers cf 4 0 0 0 Rengifo ss 3 0 0 0
Maldonado c 2 2 1 1 Lagares cf 4 1 1 0
Houston 030 043 000 10
Los Angeles 010 003 010 5

DP_Houston 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Houston 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Gosselin (13). HR_Tucker (27), Díaz (8), Altuve (29), Maldonado (12), Mayfield (10), Gosselin (7), Ohtani (45). SF_Correa (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Urquidy W,8-3 5 1-3 6 4 4 0 3
Javier 2 2-3 1 1 1 2 3
James 1 0 0 0 1 1
Los Angeles
Naughton L,0-3 4 4 4 4 3 1
Ortega 1-3 3 3 3 1 1
Tyler 2 2-3 3 3 3 3 3
Warren 1 0 0 0 0 1
Selman 1 0 0 0 0 0

Naughton pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

HBP_Javier (Walsh). WP_Javier.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:08. A_18,332 (45,517).