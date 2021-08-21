Skip to main content
Houston 15, Seattle 1

Seattle Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 38 15 15 14
Crawford ss 2 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 5 3 4 1
Moore ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Brantley rf 5 1 2 1
Haniger rf 4 1 1 1 McCormick pr-rf 0 0 0 0
Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 Correa ss 4 1 0 1
France 1b 2 0 1 0 Alvarez dh 4 2 1 3
Bauers 1b 1 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 5 2 2 0
Toro 2b 3 0 1 0 Jones lf 5 3 3 4
Fraley lf 3 0 0 0 Meyers cf 3 1 1 3
Torrens dh 3 0 0 0 Wilson 3b 4 2 2 1
Kelenic cf 4 0 0 0 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0
Raleigh c 4 0 1 0 Castro c 0 0 0 0
Seattle 000 001 000 1
Houston 104 163 00x 15

E_Odorizzi (1). LOB_Seattle 9, Houston 3. 2B_Altuve 2 (19), Jones (7), Wilson (1), Gurriel (25). 3B_Wilson (1), Jones (1). HR_Haniger (28), Alvarez (24), Jones (2). SF_Meyers (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gilbert L,5-5 4 2-3 8 9 9 1 5
Dugger 3 1-3 7 6 5 2 0
Houston
Odorizzi W,6-6 5 2-3 4 1 1 4 8
Maton 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Taylor 1 0 0 0 0 0
Báez 1 0 0 0 1 2

WP_Gilbert, Báez.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:22. A_29,908 (41,168).