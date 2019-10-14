https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Houston-3-N-Y-Yankees-2-14519299.php
Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
|New York
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|37
|3
|7
|3
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Springer rf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Brantley lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Torres 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Encarnación dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Gardner cf-lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Maybin lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|c-Hicks ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Marisnick cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|a-Tucker ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|b-Díaz ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|000
|200
|000
|00
|—
|2
|Houston
|010
|010
|000
|01
|—
|3
DP_New York 1, Houston 0. LOB_New York 7, Houston 10. 2B_Correa (2). HR_Judge (1), Springer (1), Correa (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Paxton
|2
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Green
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ottavino, BS, 0-1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Kahnle
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Britton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chapman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Sabathia
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Loaisiga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Happ, L, 0-1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Houston
|Verlander
|6
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|7
|Harris
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Osuna
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Smith
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Pressly
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|James, W, 1-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Green pitched to 1 batter in the 5th, Loaisiga pitched to 2 batters in the 10th, Pressly pitched to 1 batter in the 11th.
WP_Ottavino.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Kerwin Danley; Right, Bill Welke; Left, Mark Carlson.
T_4:49. A_43,359 (41,168).
View Comments