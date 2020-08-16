https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Houston-3-Seattle-2-15488073.php
Houston 3, Seattle 2
Recommended Video:
|Seattle
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|2
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Springer cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Moore rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lewis cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Vogelbach dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lopes lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|White 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Tucker lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Toro dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Odom c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Nola ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Houston
|010
|100
|001
|—
|3
E_Gordon (1). LOB_Seattle 7, Houston 6. 2B_Moore (5). HR_Tucker (2). SB_White (1), Maldonado (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Sheffield
|6
|6
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Altavilla
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Gerber
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Swanson L,0-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Houston
|McCullers Jr.
|5
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|7
|Scrubb
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Paredes
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Taylor
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Pressly W,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Scrubb pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_McCullers Jr. (White).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_2:56.
View Comments