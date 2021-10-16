Skip to main content
Houston 5, Boston 4

Boston Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 10 3 Totals 32 5 11 5
Hernández cf 5 2 4 2 Altuve 2b 3 2 1 3
Schwarber 1b 5 0 1 0 Brantley dh 5 0 1 0
Bogaerts ss 3 1 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0
Devers 3b 5 1 2 0 Alvarez lf 3 0 1 1
Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 1 3 1
Renfroe rf 3 0 1 1 Tucker rf 4 0 0 0
Santana ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 1 1 0
Verdugo lf-rf 3 0 1 0 McCormick cf 4 1 3 0
Arroyo 2b 3 0 1 0 Maldonado c 2 0 0 0
Vázquez c 3 0 0 0
Shaw ph 1 0 0 0
Plawecki c 0 0 0 0
Boston 003 000 001 4
Houston 100 002 11x 5

E_Altuve (1). DP_Boston 1, Houston 2. LOB_Boston 9, Houston 9. 2B_Renfroe (1), Hernández (1). HR_Hernández 2 (2), Altuve (1), Correa (1). SF_Alvarez (1), Altuve (1). S_Arroyo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Sale 2 2-3 5 1 1 1 2
Ottavino 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
J.Taylor H,1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Brasier H,1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Houck BS,0-1 1 2 2 2 0 1
Robles L,0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1
Sawamura 1-3 1 1 1 1 0
Pérez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Houston
Valdez 2 2-3 6 3 2 3 2
García 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Javier 2 1 0 0 0 4
Maton 1 0 0 0 1 1
Raley 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Stanek W,1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Graveman H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Pressly S,1-1 1 1 1 1 0 0

HBP_Sale (Maldonado), Sawamura (Maldonado). WP_Sale.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Bill Miller; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Dan Iassogna; Right, Alan Porter; Left, Jim Wolf.

T_4:07. A_40,534 (41,168).