Houston 5, Detroit 4

Detroit Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 4 14 4 Totals 31 5 8 4 Reyes cf 5 1 2 0 Springer cf 3 0 1 0 Demeritte rf 5 2 3 1 Brantley lf 3 1 1 0 Cabrera dh 3 0 2 1 Bregman 3b 4 1 1 0 Castro ph-dh 2 0 1 0 Alvarez dh 4 1 1 1 Dixon lf 4 0 2 1 Correa ss 1 0 0 0 Lugo 3b 5 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 2 1 1 0 Hicks 1b 5 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 2 Rodríguez 2b 4 1 2 1 Chirinos c 3 0 1 1 Rogers c 4 0 1 0 Mayfield 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 Mercer ss 3 0 1 0 Reddick rf 3 0 0 0

Detroit 101 001 100 — 4 Houston 400 010 00x — 5

E_Dixon (7), Jackson (1), Altuve (10). LOB_Detroit 11, Houston 8. 2B_Dixon (15), Alvarez (16), Gurriel (34). HR_Rodríguez (8), Demeritte (2). SF_Dixon (3), Chirinos (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Jackson L,2-1 5 7 5 4 4 6 Ramirez 1 1 0 0 1 2 McKay 1 0 0 0 0 3 Soto 1 0 0 0 0 1

Houston Miley W,12-4 5 2-3 10 3 3 0 8 Rondón H,12 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 Harris H,21 1 1 0 0 1 2 Osuna S,28-33 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:13. A_40,499 (41,168).