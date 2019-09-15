https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Houston-6-Kansas-City-1-14440703.php
Houston 6, Kansas City 1
|Houston
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|6
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
|Springer cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Merrifield cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brantley dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1-Straw pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bregman ss-3b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|McBroom rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Tucker lf
|4
|1
|4
|1
|O'Hearn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Chirinos c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Viloria c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Toro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|b-Alvarez ph
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Mayfield ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|a-Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Marisnick cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|000
|101
|031
|—
|6
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
E_Lopez (4). DP_Houston 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Houston 12, Kansas City 6. 2B_Merrifield 2 (39). HR_Bregman (36), Alvarez (25). SB_Tucker 2 (3), Chirinos (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Greinke, W, 6-1
|6
|6
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Rondón, H, 17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abreu
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Harris
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|Montgomery, L, 2-7
|5
|5
|2
|2
|5
|1
|Hill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|McCarthy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Speier
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Newberry
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
Montgomery pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:17. A_20,716 (37,903).
