Houston Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 8 10 7 Totals 33 2 7 2
Springer cf 4 0 1 3 K.Marte 2b 3 0 0 0
Altuve 2b 5 1 1 1 Locastro cf 1 0 0 1
Bregman 3b 5 0 1 0 Calhoun rf 2 1 1 0
Gurriel 1b 5 1 1 0 Jay rf 3 0 0 0
Correa ss 3 2 3 1 S.Marte cf 2 0 0 0
Reddick rf 5 1 1 0 Vogt 1b 1 0 0 0
Toro dh 3 2 0 0 Walker 1b 1 0 0 0
Tucker lf 5 1 2 1 Lamb 3b 2 0 0 0
Maldonado c 2 0 0 1 Escobar 3b 2 0 1 1
An.Young 2b-lf 2 1 2 0
Peralta dh 4 0 2 0
C.Kelly c 2 0 0 0
Vargas 2b 1 0 0 0
Varsho lf-c 4 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 3 0 1 0
Houston 120 050 000 8
Arizona 000 100 100 2

E_Bumgarner (1). DP_Houston 1, Arizona 0. LOB_Houston 11, Arizona 9. 2B_Gurriel (2), Springer (1), Calhoun (2), An.Young (1). HR_Altuve (2), Correa (2). SF_Springer (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Javier W,1-0 6 4 1 1 1 2
Abreu 2-3 1 1 1 3 1
Paredes 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 0
Castellanos 1 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona
Bumgarner L,0-2 4 1-3 7 8 7 2 2
Crichton 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Widener 3 2 0 0 1 2
Rondón 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Bumgarner 3 (Toro,Maldonado,Toro), Widener (Springer).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:09.