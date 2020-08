Houston-Colorado Runs

Recommended Video:

Astros second. Josh Reddick singles to deep right field. Yuli Gurriel strikes out swinging. Kyle Tucker triples to deep center field. Josh Reddick scores. Abraham Toro strikes out swinging. Taylor Jones walks. Martin Maldonado singles to deep left field. Taylor Jones to second. Kyle Tucker scores. George Springer singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Martin Maldonado to third. Taylor Jones scores. Fielding error by Raimel Tapia. Jose Altuve doubles to deep center field. George Springer scores. Martin Maldonado scores. Carlos Correa strikes out swinging.

5 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Astros 5, Rockies 0.

Rockies second. Daniel Murphy singles to left field. Ryan McMahon homers to center field. Daniel Murphy scores. Brendan Rodgers called out on strikes. Sam Hilliard singles to right center field. Tony Wolters lines out to right center field to Josh Reddick. Raimel Tapia walks. Trevor Story strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 5, Rockies 2.

Rockies third. Charlie Blackmon lines out to deep center field to George Springer. Nolan Arenado homers to left field. Daniel Murphy singles to right field. Ryan McMahon flies out to deep left field to Kyle Tucker. Brendan Rodgers grounds out to shallow infield, Cristian Javier to Taylor Jones.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 5, Rockies 3.

Astros fifth. Jose Altuve singles to deep center field. Carlos Correa singles to center field. Jose Altuve to second. Josh Reddick strikes out swinging. Yuli Gurriel singles to shallow center field. Carlos Correa to third. Jose Altuve scores. Kyle Tucker singles to left field. Yuli Gurriel to second. Carlos Correa scores. Abraham Toro homers to deep right center field. Kyle Tucker scores. Yuli Gurriel scores. Taylor Jones grounds out to shortstop, Trevor Story to Ryan McMahon. Martin Maldonado called out on strikes.

5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 10, Rockies 3.

Rockies fifth. Nolan Arenado doubles. Daniel Murphy grounds out to second base, Jose Altuve to Taylor Jones. Nolan Arenado to third. Ryan McMahon homers to center field. Nolan Arenado scores. Brendan Rodgers strikes out swinging. Sam Hilliard singles to shallow center field. Tony Wolters strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 10, Rockies 5.

Rockies sixth. Raimel Tapia walks. Trevor Story doubles to deep right field. Raimel Tapia to third. Charlie Blackmon singles to right center field. Trevor Story scores. Raimel Tapia scores. Nolan Arenado pops out to shallow center field to Jose Altuve. Daniel Murphy lines out to center field to George Springer. Ryan McMahon walks. Charlie Blackmon to second. Brendan Rodgers grounds out to shallow infield, Josh James to Taylor Jones.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 10, Rockies 7.

Rockies ninth. Sam Hilliard triples to deep right field. Matt Kemp pinch-hitting for Drew Butera. Matt Kemp grounds out to third base, Abraham Toro to Taylor Jones. Sam Hilliard scores. Raimel Tapia flies out to center field to George Springer. Trevor Story lines out to deep right center field to Josh Reddick.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 10, Rockies 8.