Houston Dynamo edge Orlando City 2-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Alberth Elis and Christian Ramirez scored back-to-back goals in the second half and the Houston Dynamo earned a 2-1 victory over Orlando City Saturday.

Dom Dwyer gave Orlando City (9-14-9) a 1-0 advantage in the sixth minute on a header 11 yards out from the left side of the box, assisted by Mauricio Pereyra. Elis tied the game for Houston (11-16-4) at 1-1 in the 70th minute on a header 12 yards away from the left side of the box, assisted by Ramirez.

Ramirez sealed the victory for Houston in the 73rd minute on a shot 10 yards away from the left side of the box, assisted by Mauro Manotas.

The Dynamo outshot Orlando City 15 to 7, with six shots on goal to three for Orlando City.

Houston drew 13 corner kicks, committed nine fouls and was not carded. Orlando City drew five corner kicks, committed 11 fouls and was given one yellow card.

The Dynamo's next match is Wednesday on the road at Los Angeles, and Orlando City next plays Sunday at Cincinnati.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

