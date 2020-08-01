Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Harden 62 36.9 617-1406 .439 274-778 637-740 .861 2145 34.6
Westbrook 54 36.1 581-1229 .473 52-204 273-354 .771 1487 27.5
Gordon 34 28.6 162-438 .370 92-288 78-103 .757 494 14.5
Capela 39 32.8 244-388 .629 0-0 55-104 .529 543 13.9
Covington 15 33.2 68-166 .410 41-121 15-18 .833 192 12.8
Green 11 20.1 45-75 .600 15-38 9-11 .818 114 10.4
House 59 30.2 213-495 .430 119-323 68-85 .800 613 10.4
McLemore 64 22.7 213-474 .449 158-394 48-64 .750 632 9.9
Rivers 61 23.3 186-440 .423 84-236 61-91 .670 517 8.5
Tucker 65 34.5 164-377 .435 97-260 38-46 .826 463 7.1
Carroll 6 16.0 12-25 .480 4-14 12-16 .750 40 6.7
Clemons 29 8.7 51-126 .405 33-94 6-7 .857 141 4.9
Hartenstein 23 11.6 44-67 .657 0-5 19-28 .679 107 4.7
Clark 18 11.8 23-59 .390 18-51 6-7 .857 70 3.9
Anderson 2 7.0 2-7 .286 1-5 0-0 .000 5 2.5
Sefolosha 41 10.6 37-91 .407 15-54 3-8 .375 92 2.2
Caboclo 5 5.6 4-8 .500 0-3 2-2 1.000 10 2.0
Frazier 8 8.3 4-11 .364 2-8 4-6 .667 14 1.8
Chandler 26 8.4 14-18 .778 0-0 6-13 .462 34 1.3
Howard 2 6.5 0-4 .000 0-4 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 65 241.5 2684-5904 .455 1005-2880 1340-1703 .787 7713 118.7
OPPONENTS 65 241.5 2750-5958 .462 805-2299 1164-1531 .760 7469 114.9

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Harden 64 333 397 6.4 458 7.4 211 0 109 274 56
Westbrook 99 338 437 8.1 378 7.0 192 2 90 242 18
Gordon 8 57 65 1.9 52 1.5 68 0 22 36 12
Capela 168 369 537 13.8 48 1.2 102 0 33 63 72
Covington 20 101 121 8.1 21 1.4 51 0 17 21 39
Green 9 24 33 3.0 13 1.2 24 0 10 9 6
House 56 195 251 4.3 79 1.3 121 0 66 50 32
McLemore 20 119 139 2.2 54 .8 136 0 38 46 12
Rivers 25 119 144 2.4 98 1.6 112 0 43 35 10
Tucker 102 343 445 6.8 104 1.6 214 0 71 67 32
Carroll 4 12 16 2.7 7 1.2 8 0 2 6 2
Clemons 3 20 23 .8 22 .8 20 0 6 17 5
Hartenstein 29 61 90 3.9 18 .8 41 0 9 16 12
Clark 11 29 40 2.2 12 .7 21 0 2 2 7
Anderson 0 7 7 3.5 2 1.0 1 0 1 1 0
Sefolosha 21 72 93 2.3 25 .6 43 0 24 15 12
Caboclo 5 4 9 1.8 2 .4 2 0 2 2 4
Frazier 1 2 3 .4 1 .1 13 0 2 2 0
Chandler 25 41 66 2.5 6 .2 32 0 6 8 8
Howard 0 2 2 1.0 1 .5 1 0 0 1 0
TEAM 670 2248 2918 44.9 1401 21.6 1413 2 553 948 339
OPPONENTS 725 2341 3066 47.2 1649 25.4 1365 6 512 1032 319