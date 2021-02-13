Hurricanes beat West champ Stars again with 4-3 SO victory

DALLAS (AP) — Vincent Trocheck scored the only goal in the shootout after Joe Pavelski tied it for Dallas late in regulation, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Stars 4-3 on Saturday night for their fourth win in four tries this season against the defending Western Conference champions.
Dallas has just one win in eight games since sweeping a four-game homestand to start the season. Two of Carolina’s four victories over the Stars have been in regulation, the other two in shootouts — one each at home and on the road.