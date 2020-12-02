https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/INDIANA-79-STANFORD-63-15770371.php
INDIANA 79, STANFORD 63
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INDIANA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jackson-Davis
|34
|10-16
|11-14
|1-6
|2
|1
|31
|Thompson
|31
|6-7
|2-2
|1-8
|3
|2
|15
|Franklin
|40
|4-10
|5-6
|1-8
|5
|2
|13
|Galloway
|20
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|4
|5
|Phinisee
|24
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|4
|6
|Leal
|19
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|Lander
|18
|1-6
|2-2
|0-1
|4
|3
|5
|Hunter
|14
|2-4
|0-1
|1-4
|1
|2
|4
|Totals
|200
|27-51
|20-25
|5-32
|20
|19
|79
Percentages: FG .529, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Phinisee 2-3, Galloway 1-1, Thompson 1-1, Lander 1-5, Hunter 0-1, Leal 0-1, Franklin 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Thompson 4, Lander 3, Franklin).
Turnovers: 13 (Phinisee 5, Franklin 3, Lander 2, Leal 2, Galloway).
Steals: 2 (Thompson 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|STANFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jones
|28
|1-5
|2-2
|2-3
|0
|3
|4
|Williams
|24
|1-10
|2-2
|0-4
|0
|5
|4
|da Silva
|31
|5-8
|6-6
|1-4
|4
|3
|17
|Davis
|36
|5-15
|6-8
|1-4
|0
|3
|18
|Wills
|27
|1-4
|0-1
|0-3
|1
|2
|2
|Keefe
|27
|2-2
|4-6
|1-6
|1
|3
|8
|Taitz
|15
|3-7
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|8
|Kisunas
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Murrell
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|O'Connell
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-53
|20-26
|5-25
|6
|21
|63
Percentages: FG .358, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Taitz 2-4, Davis 2-6, da Silva 1-2, Jones 0-3, Williams 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Williams 2, Keefe).
Turnovers: 9 (da Silva 3, Jones 2, Wills 2, Davis, Williams).
Steals: 5 (Davis, Jones, Williams, Wills, da Silva).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Indiana
|31
|48
|—
|79
|Stanford
|26
|37
|—
|63
.
View Comments