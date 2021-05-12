IOC says negative public opinion is no threat to Tokyo Games

GENEVA (AP) — The IOC on Wednesday downplayed concerns over Japanese public opinion calling for the Tokyo Olympics to be canceled, before its virtual news conference was interrupted by an activist protesting the games.
The news conference followed a monthly meeting of the International Olympic Committee's executive board held amid a state of emergency in Tokyo to curb surging COVID-19 cases. Polling in Japan also persistently suggests people want the July 23-Aug. 8 Olympics to be called off, having already been postponed by one year.