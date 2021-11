3 1 of 3 Toru Takahashi/Associated Press Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Masterpress/Getty Images Show More Show Less 3 of 3





SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners will induct Ichiro Suzuki into the team’s Hall of Fame during the 2022 season, the club announced Wednesday.

Suzuki will be honored on Aug. 27 when Seattle faces Cleveland.